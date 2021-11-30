Barbara Helen Powell

Barbara H. Powell, 62, Cumberland, Wis., died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at her home.
She was born May 19, 1959, at Amery to Steve and Nellie (Hudson) Vucenic.
She was married at Cumberland on Aug. 26, 1978, to Michael Powell, who preceded her in death on Nov. 15, 2018.
Barbara was a very devoted employee at both the library and Cumberland Baptist Church.
Barbara loved reading, going to garage sales, roller-skating, watching and raising birds, and raising horses. She especially cherished the time she got to spend with her grandchildren.
Surviving are a daughter Monica (Jon) Jennings of Cumberland; grandchildren LeLu, Sam, Sophia, Micah and Rozella; siblings Steve (Tammy) Vucenic and Peg (Rick) Nielsen; nieces and nephews Stacey Weise, Jeremy (Nikki) Vucenic, Brittany (Neil) Pfaff and Garrett (Allysa) Vucenic; great-nieces and nephews Jaxon, Jordan, Grady and Madi; and other family and friends.
Barb was preceded in death by her husband, parents and grandparents.
Services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, from Cumberland Baptist Church, with Pastor Jared Andrea officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to services.
Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is handling arrangements.
