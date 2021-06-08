Joy C. Smith, 70, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at her home in Barron, Wis.
Joy was born Aug. 4, 1950, to Bert L. and Zelma C. (Wakefield) Smith in Wisconsin. At the time of Joy’s birth, her family was living in Illinois, but they were visiting relatives in Wisconsin when she was born.
Joy was a long time resident of Barron and retired from Jennie-O Turkey Store after working 30-plus years. In her spare time, she enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, coloring and computer games.
She was a great aunt to children whom she loved.
Surviving are sisters Beverly Dunn, Joan Chamberlain and Judy Tozier; brothers Bob and Richard Smith; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Joy was preceded in death by her parents; a brother Chuck Smith; and sisters Bertha Galloway and Barbara Smith.
She will be deeply missed by many family members and friends.
A celebration of life picnic will be held 12-3 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Becker Park in Barron.
