Mildred Marie Balog

Mildred M. Balog, 89, of Chetek, Wis., formerly of Barron, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Meadowbrook Senior Living, Chetek.
Mildred was born July 10, 1931, at Barron, the daughter of Conrad and Inez (Curtis) Koenig. She grew up in Barron, and after grade school, graduated from Barron High School in 1949. It was while in high school that she met her husband, Willard Balog. They were married at Barron on July 21, 1951.
Mildred was a wonderful partner for Willard. In addition, she was the mother of three children who were the joy of her life. Mildred was a kind, caring wife, mother and friend. Mildred also pursued her career as a dental assistant for Dr. Jolin; as well as driving school bus and keeping books for her husband’s business.
Her proudest accomplishment outside of raising her children was the 27 years she served as Barron Post 8338 VFW Auxiliary President.
After Willard passed away in 2006, Mildred enjoyed visits from family and friends, and loved her new life as a great-grandmother.
Surviving are children Bruce of North Pole, Alaska, and Jan Johnson (Vic) of Holcombe; a daughter-in-law Judy Balog of Chetek; nine grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Her family was her treasure. Blest be her memory.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son Jeff; and a brother John Koenig.
The family expresses great appreciation to the loving and competent care of Meadowbrook Senior Living.
A burial service for family and close friends was held graveside at Wayside Cemetery, Barron, at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13.
Memorials may be given to Barron Post 8338 VFW.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, handled arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
