Alice B. Fankhauser, 101, formerly of Rice Lake, Wis., died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Barron.
She was born Dec. 21, 1919, in Barron to Ernest and Clara (Tollefson) Burns. Alice graduated from the Barron High School in 1937.
She married Norman Husby in October 1939 at Barron. They operated the Clover Farm Store, Barron, for several years. Norman preceded her in death in March 1958.
Alice married Norman Fankhauser, Sr. on May 31, 1959, at the Little Brown Church in the Vale. He preceded her in death in 1990.
Through her working career, Alice worked as a secretary for Northern Granite Company, Barron, secretary at Barron County Social Services, and secretary for Stanfold Lutheran Church.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Rice Lake, for many years. She volunteered for several years at the Yours, Mine and Ours Thrift Shop.
Alice was a thoughtful hostess who always had a pot of coffee and goodies ready when people came to visit. She enjoyed being outside and loved to visit people from the neighborhood as they passed by.
Surviving are sons David (Katherine) Husby of Cumberland, Charles (Kay Rita) Husby of Colleyville, Texas, James (Kris) Husby of Strum and Martin (Vicki) Fankhauser of Chippewa Falls; stepchildren Richard (Kim) Fankhauser of Spooner, William (Annette) Fankhauser of Barron, Thomas Fankhauser of Rice Lake and Shirley (Jim) Behne of New Richmond; a stepdaughter-in-law Ruth Fankhauser of Rice Lake; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Alice was preceded in death by her husbands; a stepson Norman Fankhauser, Jr. "Sonny;" a stepdaughter-in-law Diane Fankhauser; a step-granddaughter Stacie Fankhauser; two step-great-grandchildren; and sisters Hazel, Edna and Helen.
Mom’s wishes were that there be no fanfare when she died. All she wanted was a graveside service. So, in keeping with her wishes, a graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 11, from Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
