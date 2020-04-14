Gerald Kenneth Amundson  

Gerald K. Amundson, 93, Prairie Farm, Wis., passed away at home Saturday, April 11, 2020, with his wife and daughter by his side.
He was born at Prairie Farm on May 12, 1926, the oldest child of Otto and Anna (Saugstad) Amundson. Gerald attended school in Prairie Farm and worked at the Borkon Store for 2 1/2 years until he enlisted in the U.S. Navy on March 3, 1944, at the age of 17.
He was assigned to the destroyer U.S.S. Gainard and was involved in several battles in the Pacific Theatre. He was discharged from military service on June 8, 1946, and returned to Prairie Farm, where he married the love of his life, Josie Carlsrud, on May 20 1947. They would have celebrated their 73rd anniversary this May.
After his discharge, he worked at the Standard Oil Station in Prairie Farm, started by his father, Otto, in 1939. Gerald and his brother, Vern, worked there together before eventually purchasing the business. Upon Gerald’s retirement, Steve and his wife, Cindy, bought the station. So, it truly was a generational family business.
Gerald was the last charter member of the Prairie Farm Lions Club, and a USS Gainard Destroyer Plank owner. He was a member of the Prairie Farm Legion Holum Waite Post #259. He also served on the church council and village board.
Gerald especially loved fishing in Canada, and was always ready to serve up a brandy old fashion from his “silo.” He enjoyed traveling, golfing, hunting, and entertaining family and friends in his home. He always had a good time and made sure everyone around him did too. He had a quick wit and a great sense of humor….always a story to tell. Gerald just had an infectious love for life. He always used to say, “You have to make your own fun!” Countless “Geraldisms!” Just ask anyone!
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are children Kathleen (Doug) Rudnicki of Minneapolis, Minn., Dale (Nancy) of Menomonie and Steve (Cindy) of Prairie Farm; a son-in-law Don Singerhouse of Prairie Farm; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister Delores Curtis; a sister-in-law Ione (Pat) Amundson; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter Beverly Singerhouse; a grandson Trevor Amundson; a brother Vern and sister-in-law Evelyn; a brother Osmond; a sister Ardella Morneau and brother-in-law Edward Morneau; and a daughter-in-law Lyn Amundson.
A private graveside service will take place at Vanceberg Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
