Dorothy Ellen Solie

Dorothy E. (Johnson) Solie, 95, went home to her Lord and Savior on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.
She was born April 22, 1925, at Devil’s Lake near Haugen, Wis., to Arnold and Hilda (Hubeler) Johnson. Dorothy graduated from Worthington (Minn.) High School in 1942 and went to work in Chicago, Ill.
She met Prescott Solie, a Navy sailor, on the train to Barron County. They were married June 20, 1947, and made their home in rural Barron.
Dorothy was the first female employee of the Barron Post Office in the mid 1960s and served as the Haugen Postmaster from 1979 until retirement in 1986.
Dorothy was active in Prairie Lake Covenant Church, 4-H, Cozy Corners Homemakers and school organizations, but family and grandchildren were her specialty.
Surviving are daughters Ingrid (Gary) Jagodzinski of Eagan, Minn., and Ellen (Dan) Peterson of Chetek; a son Paul (Grachia) of Barron; an exchange student Marcia (Ian) Pakes of Victoria, Australia; grandchildren Alysa (Jon) Bell of Barron, Sara (Andrew) Persinger of Rochester, Minn., Dorothy Ann (Lorin) Divine of Eau Claire, Luke (Julie) Peterson of Sarona and Peter (Chelsie) Solie of Menomonie; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2009; and a brother Arnold, Jr.
A special thank you to the staff at Our House Memory Care, Rice Lake, and Heartland Hospice for the care and compassion shown to her and the family.
A family graveside service will be held at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
