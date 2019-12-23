Michelle Lynn Sprague

Michelle L. Sprague, 55, passed away early Wednesday morning, Dec. 4, 2019, at Yuma, Ariz. She was hit by a car while trying to save her dog that ran into the road.
She was an incredible mother, sister and daughter.
Born in Rice Lake, Wis., she was the daughter of Frances Marcell and Bertram Sprague. Michelle was a retired drill sergeant in the United States Army, where she received dozens of medals and awards. She proudly served her country for 21 years.
She then worked for the Pierce County Sheriff's Department and the Department of Homeland Security until she returned home to Wisconsin to care for her ailing father, until his passing.
Her favorite thing in the world was cruising on the open road on her Harley Road King.
Michelle was a strong, independent woman who traveled around in her RV after retiring. Between her service in the Army and retired travels, she visited almost every state in the country, as well as Germany, Korea and The Caribbean.
Surviving are children Kymberli Chelle Allen and Cedric Thomas-Edward Allen, as well as her dogs Lucy and Piper. She was one of four children: older sister Vicki Kringle, older brother Todd Sprague and younger brother Trent Sprague.
She will be sorely missed by her family and the many friends she made along the way.
A celebration of life will be held in January of 2020 at Washington State, exact date and location to be determined.
