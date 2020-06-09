Gerald J. Klier, 71, Town of Sheridan, rural Wheeler, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at Pioneer Health and Rehabilitation, Prairie Farm.
He was born Aug. 3, 1948, to John and Bessie (Dopkins) Klier at Hartford, where he was raised and attended school. In 1966, the family moved to Sheridan, where Jerry and his father farmed. Jerry left farming in 1990.
On May 20, 2006, he married Elise (Hardesty) at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Town of Prairie Farm.
Jerry enjoyed life on the farm and caring for animals.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son Jamie Olson of Almena; daughters Debbie (Tracy) Whitmer of Prairie Farm and Mary Olson of Shell Lake; grandchildren Anthony Van Erp of Cumberland, Alanis Van Erp of Winona, Minn., Alexis Van Erp of New Auburn, Amanda Williams of Shell Lake, and Taylor, Seth, Jordan and Shannon Whitmer, all of Prairie Farm; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, and an infant sister.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, from St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, with Rev. Roger Quandt officiating and interment at the church cemetery.
Visitation was held an hour prior to services at the church.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas and Cameron, handled arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.