Daisy Hilbert (Boe), 87, Barron, Wis., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Brentwood Memory Care, Rice Lake.
She was born June 24, 1932, to Alfred and Nellie (Webb) Boe at Deer Park. Daisy graduated from Amery High School and later the University of Wisconsin River Falls with a degree in physical education.
She married Donald Hilbert on June 25, 1954, at Hudson and they moved to Montana, where she taught PE. After their son Mark was born, Donald and Daisy returned to Wisconsin to build the Barron Dairy Queen. The Dairy Queen has remained in the Hilbert family since 1956 and has been a favorite spot for many locals.
She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church, Barron, and enjoyed watching her grandchildren play hockey and other activities. She enjoyed spending time at the cottage on Horseshoe Lake.
She had a feisty spirit that was known around town. She never knew a stranger. Her favorite thing to do was to tell stories and visit with customers at the Dairy Queen.
Daisy’s spunk and tenacity will surely be missed.
Surviving are sons Mark (Bonnie), Barry (Michelle Melgosa), Rocky (Kristi) and Guy (Cathie), all of Barron; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters Betty Larson of Waseca, Minn., and Fay Junkans of Clear Lake; a brother Ben Boe of Deer Park; longtime friend Lloyd Campbell; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 58 years; and a brother Danny.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, from First Baptist Church, Barron, with Rev. Floyd Lunde officiating and burial at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Visitation was held 4-7 p.m. Monday, from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, and an hour prior to services at the church.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
