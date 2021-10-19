Carol Mae Mininger Koehn was born to Herman and Clara (Litwiller) Mininger on June 14, 1938, in Gratiot County, Mich. She peacefully passed away at home in Barron, Wis., on Friday Oct. 15, 2021, at the age of 83.
She married Albert Koehn on Nov. 11, 1956, at Harrison, Mich., living there for 22 years. They moved to Barron in 1978. God gave them nearly 65 precious years together.
She was very hospitable, often inviting family and friends into their home. She babysat many children throughout the years.
Carol enjoyed serving the community, working at Barron Bakery and at Country Lane Pantry. She was a member of Barron Mennonite Church.
In 2016, she was diagnosed with dementia. Her caregivers lovingly and faithfully cared for her so we could keep her in the home.
Left to cherish precious memories are her husband; children Kelvin (Bonita) of Louisiana, Shelley (Wendell) Litwiller of Barron, Brenda (Daryl) Toews of Bloomfield, Iowa, Bonnie (Randy) Toews of Livingston, Calif., Terry (Tamara) of Potlatch, Idaho, and Andy (Jeanette) of Barron; 26 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; brothers Richard (Twila) Mininger of Montezuma, Kansas, and Newell (Jane) Mininger of Barron; and a sister Ellen (Carl) Kuepfer of Goltry, Okla.
Carols was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and a great-grandson.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, from Barron Mennonite Church, with burial at Barron Mennonite Cemetery.
Visitation was held 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church and an hour prior to services Wednesday.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
