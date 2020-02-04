Belva J. Floan, 92, formerly of Barron, Wis., died peacefully Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Care Partners Memory Care, Eau Claire.
She was born Aug. 28, 1927, to Herman and Clara (Sorenson) Clausen at Luck. She was raised and attended school at Barron.
Belva married Clair Etlicher of Barron and had six children.
She later married Orville Floan of Barron and had one child. Belva and Orville owned and operated Floans TV, and she was later a homemaker aid for Barron County. After retiring, she helped her daughter at Uptown Pizza.
Her Alzheimer/dementia disease made for her remaining years a challenging decline of her life.
She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 8338 and First Lutheran Church of Barron.
Belva had a passion for flowers. Before her diagnosis, she filled her deck with flowers in the summers and enjoyed bird watching. She was also an avid Packers fan.
Surviving are daughters Barbara (Dennis) Frolik of Cameron and Connie Field of Chippewa Falls; sons Alan (Edie) Etlicher of Chippewa Falls, Dennis (Cathy) Etlicher of Eau Claire, Bradley Etlicher of Barron, Barry (Debbie) Etlicher of Ridgeland and Terry Floan of Barron; a brother Earl Clausen of Minnesota; many grand, great and great-great-grandchildren; grand fur babies Tootsie and Ava; as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Belva was preceded in death by her parents, ex-husband Clair, husband Orville, and brothers Donald and Russell Clausen.
Belva donated her body to the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine. Therefore, there will not be any immediate memorial services.
Her final resting place will be in Barron at a later date.
The family would like to thank St. Joseph Hospice from Chippewa Falls, together with Stokes, Prock and Mundt of Altoona.
Visit cremationsociety-wi.com to leave a message for the family.
