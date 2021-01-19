Robert A. Wenzel, 81, Poskin, Wis., died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at his daughter Kim’s home in Clayton.
Robert was born July 20, 1939, to Erhard and Marion Wenzel at Rice Lake. He was raised and attended school in Poskin. Following grade school, he worked odd jobs. In 1954, he joined the Navy and served for four years.
After the Navy, he attended vocational school at Rice Lake. After graduating, he opened a body shop, Bob & Earl’s Body Repair, with his brother Earl.
In 1962, he married Bev Johnson from Cameron at the Hillsdale church. They were blessed with four children, Jeff, Scott, Julie and Kim.
In his free time, Bob loved fishing and hunting with family and friends. In 1980, the family moved to Casper, Wyo., where they lived for many years.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Surviving are a son Jeff of Poskin, daughters Julie (Don) Rowland of Casper and Kim Dowd of Clayton, a brother Larry of Poskin, seven grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a son Scott, brothers Don and Earl, and a sister Lavonne Peterson.
The family will have a celebration of life in the spring.
