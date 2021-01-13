Brennan J. Webb, 35, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at his home.
He was born Sept. 5, 1985, to James Webb and Rhonda Abbuehl-Stamper at Baldwin Park, Calif. Brennan grew up in the Prairie Farm area and graduated from Prairie Farm High School in 2003.
He spent his young adult years making memories and impacting others from Wisconsin to California. Brennan was last settled at Turtle Lake.
Brennan’s life was filled with family get-togethers, traveling, 4-wheeling, motor cross, music concerts and being with friends. His time here on Earth allowed him to create everlasting relationships. He had a smile and laugh that could lighten up a room.
Brennan gave his heart and soul with everything he had done, and to the people in his life. Brennan loved to be surrounded by close family and friends, and he made a difference in the lives of all those who knew him
He leaves behind his parents James (Becky) Webb and Rhonda (Mitton) Abbuehl-Stamper; brothers Bodey Melendrez (nephew, Mason), John (Sophie) Stamper, Jake (Shannon) Stamper and Drew Stamper; a sister Michelle Irvin; his maternal grandmother Darlene Mikulanec; as well as uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Brennan was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Roger and Janette Abbuehl; his paternal grandparents Frank and Norma Webb; a brother Joseph Martinez; an uncle Jerry Marko; and a cousin Nathaniel Abbuehl.
Services will be held at a later date.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
