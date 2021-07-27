Steven Allen Snider

Steven A. Snider, 66, Rice Lake, Wis., died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, as a result of a traffic accident.
Steven was born at Shell Lake to William and Verona (Lawrence) Snider, but primarily grew up on the family farm in Springbrook.
He moved to Minong after graduating high school, and on a blind date met Linda Olson of Spooner. They were united in marriage on Dec. 19, 1981.
Steven often mentioned that he’d previously been famous for red headed women not being his “type” and was offered a fortune if he’d been willing to marry one. He turned that down but married one years later anyway.
He worked for the USDA inspecting product (primarily meat) to ensure public safety and fought actively to uphold the quality of food being supplied to consumers. His job for the USDA required him to live in various places during his lifetime, including Cashton; Truman, Minn.; West Union, Minn., and New Richmond.
Steven was a devoted husband, loving father, faithful friend, an avid outdoorsman and was an active member of the Red Cedar Church, Rice Lake.
Surviving, in addition to his loving wife, are children Nathan of Spooner, Jessie Snider (Charlie Trudelle) of Spooner and Julie Snider of Rice Lake; siblings Patty Snider (Robin Reed) of Gordon, Dale (Sharen) and Tom (Jan), both of Hayward; as well as a multitude of nephews, nieces, and great-nephews and nieces.
Steven was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Ronald, and sisters Susan (Snider) Klein and Diane (Snider) Olson.
Steven’s family would appreciate memorials be directed to his wife or mailed to the funeral home to be conveyed to Linda.
Graveside services will be held at Earl Cemetery at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, with Pastor Gary Hildgendorf officiating.
Spooner Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be left at brately-nelsonchapels.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.