Gloria Becker, 88, Turtle Lake, Wis., died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Pioneer Care and Rehab, Prairie Farm.
She was born March 1, 1931, at Hillsdale to Albert and Minnie (Halverson) Horn. She was married at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Almena, on Dec. 29, 1951, to the love of her life, Harold "Fuzzy" Becker.
She was a lifelong member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church.
Gloria graduated from Barron High School in 1949. She worked for Bill Molls harvesting potatoes, Becker's Trucking hauling milk for 2 years, Jerome Foods and Miracle Ear.
Gloria loved spending time with her husband, kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. She was an excellent cook and always had two or three desserts baked at all times. Company was always welcome at the Becker home.
Her favorite pastime was attending craft fairs and making crafts for friends and family. She enjoyed golfing (especially when she beat Fuzzy!), music, (especially country), stock car races, snowmobiling with the Midway Blizzard Busters, and playing many games of cards.
Numerous vacations were taken with the neighborhood bunch. She loved traveling in the motor home with Fuzzy. As the navigator, she loved telling him where to go! They were fortunate to have traveled to all 50 states, Canada and Mexico. Gloria always said Alaska was her favorite trip.
They started wintering in Hot Springs Village, Ariz., and were later "Winter Texans" in the Rio Grande Valley. They spent over 25 years at Tropical Trails RV Park in San Benito and made many friends.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Surviving are daughters Jackie (John) Fladten of Barron, Monica (Michael) Grosskreutz of Clayton and Pam Schulte of Centuria; grandchildren Jeremy (Angie) Grosskreutz of Clayton, Josh Grosskreutz of Grand Forks, N.D., Jessica (Bryan) Balog of Amery, Dannielle (Malcolm) White of Vadnais Heights, Minn., Angie (Mark) Maier of Roseville, Minn., Dylan Schulte of Turtle Lake and McKay Schulte (Dave Tilton) of Centuria; great-grandchildren Carson Grosskreutz, Camden Grosskreutz, Lincoln Grosskreutz, Macy Grosskreutz, Ava Balog, Asha Balog, Nia White, Julian White and Iris Maier; sister and brother-in-law Vi and Warren Pederson of Barron; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Bernice (Charles) Boe of Cedar Falls; sister-in-law Beatrice Elfers of Somerset; brother-in-law Harland Becker of Turtle Lake; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Harvey and Bev Becker of Turtle Lake; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; brothers and sisters-in-law Myron and Anna Horn, Glen and Viola Horn, and Gale and Denice Horn; brothers-in-law Henry Becker Jr., Jerry Sinz and Howard Becker; and sisters-in-law Joyce Becker and Donna Becker.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Turtle Lake Park. Come and enjoy food, and share stories and remembrances of her life.
A private funeral service will be held on May 22 at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Skinner Funeral Home, Cumberland/Turtle Lake, is handling arrangements.
