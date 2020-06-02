Susan Kay Dahlberg

Susan K. Dahlberg, 69, Poskin, Wis., passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at her home.
She was born Jan. 1, 1951, at Siren, the daughter of Gloria Swenson and Roy Randall. She grew up in Amery and graduated from Amery High School.
She married David Dahlberg on June 5, 1971, at East Lincoln Church, Amery. They did what they loved most...farming.
She enjoyed gardening, cooking, the family farm and cows. Susan also loved watching the Packers, playing cards, and mostly, treasured times with her family, especially Jamie, the grandchildren and her great-granddaughter.
Sue's smile and laugh will never be forgotten. She touched many lives and will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.
Surviving are a son Jamie (Janine Cowle) of Barron; grandchildren Bradley (Janessa) Dahlberg of Siren and Christina (Chad) Mattson of Dallas; a great-granddaughter Teagen; sisters Carol (Harry) Clark of Rice Lake, Colleen (Dale) Tabor of Deer Park, Joyce Randall of Turtle Lake and Janet Miller of Elk Hart, Ind.; brothers Rick Randall of Glenwood City and Tim (Deanna Andrews) Randall of Barron; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband in 2003.
Per Susan’s wishes, no funeral services will be held. A private family service will be held at a later date. A celebration of life will also be planned for a later date.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
