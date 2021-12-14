Alan G. Hartman, 67, Ashland, Wis., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Memorial Medical Center, Ashland.
He was born July 14, 1954, at Marshfield, the son Gene and Naomi (Peterson) Hartman.
Alan graduated from Ashland High School in 1972. He received an associate's degree in auto mechanics from WITC in Ashland.
On Aug. 7, 1976, he married Vicki Olson at Ashland. Alan worked at Midland Services in their auto shop from 1971 to January 2008. He worked at Omer Nelson Electric from 2008 until his retirement in 2019.
He was a member of Saron Lutheran Church and the Jaycees. He enjoyed downhill skiing, golfing and model railroading.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are children Autumn (Samuel) Sandberg and William (Molly Murphy); a grandson Jameson Sandberg; siblings Mark (Deb) Hartman, Sue (Bob) Mueller and Amy (Jim Strudell) Hartman; his mother-in-law Marlyce Olson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Rose Wickman, a niece Jaclyn Wickman, and his father-in-law Donald E. Olson.
Services were held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, from Saron Lutheran Church, Ashland, with Pastor Paul Simmons officiating. Light refreshments followed at the church. Visitation was held an hour prior to services.
Frost Home for Funerals handled arrangements. To sign an online guestbook or leave a private condolence, visit bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
