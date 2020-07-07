Dale E. Lindemann, 84, Spooner, Wis., passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
He was born March 3, 1936, in Washburn County to Carl and Marion (Henry) Lindemann. Dale graduated from Shell Lake High School and served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the American Legion.
Dale managed Cenex Co-ops in Cumberland, Barron and Ridgeland, and also Federated Co-op in Barron.
After retirement, he just enjoyed his home and family, and feeding or watching the birds. Dale was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved to garden and work in the woods.
His greatest entertainment was going to horse pulls with his dear friend, Mark Ullom.
Surviving are his wife Carole; daughters Shelly (Jeff) Kay, Carla Schroeder and Kim Lindemann; a stepson Jim (Judy) Lake; a stepdaughter Susan (Gary) Stewart; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Jen Schneider, Hazel Chartrau, Shirley Benson and Pearl Lindemann; and a brother Donald Lindemann.
Spooner Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
