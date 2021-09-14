Nancy Jean Jergenson

Nancy J. Jergenson passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at the age of 77.

She was born Dec. 23, 1943, at Salem, Ore.; and adopted at the age of 5 by George and Genelda Krueger of Eau Claire.

Nancy married Jerry Jergenson on Nov. 25, 1967. She was a homemaker, and worked at the Barron Bakery, Cray Research and DCA.

Nancy was an amazing cook, gardener and crocheter; as well as being a great homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Surviving, in addition to her loving husband of 53 years, are children Mike (Anna), Billie Jo (Jeff) Church, Tammy (Tony) Polinski and Tom; grandchildren Carla, Aaron, Mike, Kayla, Jordan, Austin, Bryce, Jon and Ema; four great-grandchildren; and siblings David (Geneva) Krueger and Ellen Blihovde.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother Bill Lien.

Graveside services will be held on a later date at Ebenezer Cemetery.

Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.