Robert "Bob" Karnitz

Robert Karnitz, 90, Barron, Wis., passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Luther Hospital, with his children and their spouses at his side.
Bob was born July 3, 1930, at Neillsville to Ed and Minnie (Wehrman) Karnitz. As a young child, Bob moved with his family to Barron, where he was proud to say he lived on the east end of Barron all of his life. Bob was a true supporter of Barron, and reminisced often about the busy streets of Barron on a Friday night when the main street was filled with people and open stores.
His mind was sharp, and he could recall details of the history of Barron, where former Barron residents lived, who their parents were and maybe even who the grandparents were. He liked people, and always wanted to know your name and where you were from, as most likely he knew of the area or a relative of yours.
Bob worked at National Presto Industries in the 1970s, where they made artillery shells to be sent to the troops in Vietnam. He made many friends while working there, and stayed in touch with them over the years. After the plant closed, he was employed by the City of Barron until his retirement. After retirement, he made sure to stop by the city shop, “Just to see how things were going.”
Surviving are a daughter Cindy (Ed) Watkins; a son Tom (Tammy); a daughter-in-law Sande (Dennis) Hause; grandchildren Mitch (Laura) Watkins, Hayden and Hunter Karnitz, and Justin (Jen) Fonfara; great-grandchildren Ava Grace Watkins and Eli Metcalf; a great-grandson Oliver Watkins due in March, 2021; and a brother Ron (Mary Ellen).
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Janice in 1995; a son Scott in 1996; a brother Harold in 1996; and his father and mother-in-law Riven and Betty Clark, who he thought the world of.
The family wishes to thank the Barron Mayo Dialysis team, Barron Care and Rehab, along with Dr. Schumaker and his nurse, Bryna. Their caring and kindness to him were extraordinary. We appreciate it more than you will ever know.
A family funeral service will be held Saturday, Dec. 12, from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, with burial at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
