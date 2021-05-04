Marjorie Alice LaLiberty

Marjorie A. LaLiberty, 94, Barron, Wis., passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Pioneer Health and Rehab, Prairie Farm.
She was born Dec. 24, 1926, at Barron to John and Dorothy (Smith) Siewert.
She met and married Lloyd LaLiberty, also of rural Barron. They were married Oct. 15, 1949. Marjorie and Lloyd had four children: a daughter, Sandra, and sons, David, Randy and Roger.
Marjorie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and caregiver of many. She loved her family and was always there to care for others in need.
Surviving are sons David of Barron and Randall (LuAnn) of Cameron; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Marge was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; a sister; her husband; a daughter Sandra; a son Roger; a grandson Jason Deraitus; and a great-grandson Corbyn LaLiberty.
No funeral services will be held.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
