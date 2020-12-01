Lela L. (Boeckner) Litwiller, 89, passed peacefully away after a short time of tender loving care, at Cambridge Senior Living Facility, Rice Lake, Wis., on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.
She was born to Aaron Y. and Gertrude R. (Holdeman) Boeckner on Jan. 2, 1931, at Moundridge, Kan. Lela was the fourth in a family of 13 children. She spent her happy growing up years on the family farm, enjoying working, playing, and singing with her brothers and sisters. She received her education at the rural, one-room French School.
At a very young age, she gave her heart to the Lord and was baptized on Nov. 10, 1940, by Minister Ervin Harms. She was a very sincere Christian and earnestly upheld her faith until the end.
In her teen years, Lela was often called upon to assist young mothers in the community. She also worked as a receptionist at a doctor’s office in Moundridge.
On Jan. 4, 1953, Lela married Kenneth Litwiller. They lived on a little farm in Michigan nearly two and a half years, until Kenneth was drafted. The next two years were spent in central Kansas, where Dad served his term of 1W service at Bethesda Home in Goessel, Kan. In 1957, Dad and Mom moved to Wisconsin, where they resided until her passing.
Dad was ordained to the deaconry in October, 1961. Mom quietly and faithfully filled her place by his side, supporting him in any way she could. She was a lover of hospitality, often inviting guests for meals or a night’s lodging.
She loved raising flowers, gardening and making quilts. Sewing days at church were very important to her and she attended them as long as she was able. She brought her sewing machine and sewed together many quilt tops.
For a number of years, Dad and Mom cooked and served meals to the less fortunate, every week, at the Soup Kitchen in Rice Lake.
Nearly five years ago, Mom suffered a stroke, which began a decline that eventually left her helpless. Although we are saddened by her passing, we are comforted in knowing she is safely home.
Left with precious memories are her loving husband; a son Keith (Denise) of Spooner; a daughter Karen (Uriah) Yoder of Barron; daughters-in-law Sherry Bellefeuille of Rice Lake and Brenda (Roger) Nichols of De Smet, S.D.; 13 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; sisters Leona Dyck of Moundridge, Mae Johnson and Vada Schmidt, both of Brooksville, Miss., JoAnn (Andy) Powell of De Ridder, La., Rose (Paul) Toews of St. Mary’s, Ontario, and Lois (Fred) Decker of Scott City, Kan.; brothers Gerald (Thelma) Boeckner of Walnut Hill, Fla., Weldon (Lois) Boeckner of Moundridge and Dennis (Eileen) Boeckner of De Ridder; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Lela was preceded in death by her parents, a son Ed, a stillborn son, a stillborn granddaughter, an infant granddaughter, a brother and two sisters.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, from Hillcrest Mennonite Church, with John Zimmerman, Don Bates and Vernon Schafer officiating.
Visitation was held 4-8 p.m. Tuesday from Hillcrest Mennonite Church. Burial will be held at Hillcrest Mennonite Cemetery.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
