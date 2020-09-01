Heaven gained a beautiful angel by the name of Emma Elizabeth Anderson, 13, on the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Emma blessed the world and her parents, Jamie and Tamala (Riebe) Anderson, on May 12, 2007, becoming little sister to Jordyn and Alleah and five years later bestest big sister to Lexi.
Emma will be remembered for her contagious smile and infectious laugh, her love for family, horses, dogs and showing Jersey cows. She was a talented athlete who excelled in softball (which was extra special with her dad coaching and her mom cheering) and basketball, among other sports.
Emma belonged to the Section 10 4-H Club, Girls Scouts, F.F.A. and the Junior Jersey Association. From a very young age, Emma enjoyed water sports such as tubing, swimming, fishing and spending time on the lake with family and friends.
She was outgoing and kindhearted, and her zest for life will never be forgotten. She had the ability to light up a room with her smile and make friends easily.
Her memory lives on in the lives of those she touched, including her parents; sisters Jordyn, Alleah and Lexi; grandparents Roger and Darice Riebe, and David and Amy Anderson; aunts and uncles Mike and Jaime Riebe, Mark and Tanya Riebe, Amanda (Anderson) and Casey DeLawyer, and Matthew Anderson (who is also her Godfather); her Godmother Twilia Stager; cousins Madilyn, Jack and Kayden DeLawyer, and Kaity, Tani and Levi Riebe; many great aunts, uncles and distant cousins; and many, many friends whose lives she enriched.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, from St. Paul Lutheran Church, Cumberland, with Pastor John Miels officiating and burial at Lakeside Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Matt Anderson, Casey DeLawyer, Mike Riebe, Mark Riebe, Troy Anderson and Jason Horstman.
Visitation was held 1-7 p.m. Tuesday from Skinner Funeral Home, Cumberland, and an hour prior to services at the church.
The family requests that individuals decide for themselves and their families whether or not to wear a mask and social distance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.