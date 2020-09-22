Julie A. Kistner, 59, Eau Claire, Wis., died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield.
She was born July 4, 1961, to Allen and Barbara (Peterson) Klein at Barron. She was raised in Dallas and graduated from Barron High School in 1979.
She was a cook at several various restaurants throughout the years.
Julie loved the outdoors, and especially enjoyed camping and kayaking.
Surviving are a son Ryan Kistner of Wheeler; daughters Tyarra Daniel of Milwaukee and Jessica Kistner of La Crosse; her father Allen (Stacey) Klein of Dallas; grandchildren Kylie Luedtke, Olivia Luedtke-Kistner, Alaina Jamison and Jordan Voller; and a sister Lisa (Jeff) Bauer of Eau Claire.
Julie was preceded in death by her mother.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.
