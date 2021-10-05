Phyllis Arts, 82, Cameron, Wis., passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.
Phyllis was born May 20, 1939, at Ladysmith to Camiel and Elizabeth Lybert. She grew up in Tony on her family's farm.
Phyllis graduated from Tony High School and later married Alan Arts on Aug. 20, 1960. They eventually established their roots and raised their family in Cameron.
She was a stay-at-home mother until her children were school aged. She then joined the workforce. She worked at Ebner Box Factory for many years, followed by a period of time at Leroy’s Bakery. She rounded out her working life in the Cameron Elementary School kitchen.
Phyllis’s pride and joy was the love for her family. She spent countless hours at her children's and grandchildren's activities. Phyllis enjoyed spending her summer days in her garden and decorating for the holidays.
She was a very faith-filled person, dedicated to her church community through participation in the choir, bringing her delicious pies to the annual church dinners and always being there to lend a helping hand when called upon.
She was an avid fan of all sports, including the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, Milwaukee Brewers, NASCAR and the Cameron Comets.
Phyllis was well known and recognized for her impeccable sense of fashion and class. She found joy in giving back to her community through volunteerism, especially at the Cameron Food Pantry and Senior Center. Social activities were very important to her and she had a large circle of friends.
Surviving are children Cynthia Arts-Strenke (Phil), Sandra Arts (Victoria), Randine Hargrave (Roger), Jason Arts (Joan) and Stacey Frolik (Scott); 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters Ruthann Dorava and Lucy (Edward) Burnette; a sister-in-law Sue (Robert) Farrell; a brother-in-law Emile (Blythe) Rinaldi; and many nieces and nephews.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, a son Mark Arts (Sandy), her parents, three brothers and four sisters.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct, 8, from St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Cameron, with Father Dennis Mullen officiating.
A public visitation will be held 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday from Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, and two hours prior to services Friday morning at the church.
Private burial services will follow for the immediate family only. May she rest peacefully in the hands of the Lord.
The family respectfully requests the wearing of facemasks and abiding by physical distancing to decrease the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Please do not attend any of the services if you are sick.
