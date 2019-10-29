Mark Thomas Schoonover

On Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, Mark T. Schoonover, 65, passed away surrounded by the love of his family at his home on Island Lake. He died after courageously battling cancer over the last several months.
On Jan. 15, 1954, Mark was born at Eau Claire, Wis., to Tom and Marilyn Schoonover. The family eventually landed in Cornell, which became home to Mark for the next 20 years. Upon graduation from Cornell High School in 1972, he sought employment at the Cornell Paper Mill.
In the fall of 1974, Mark became a student at UW–Eau Claire and the following summer he was accepted into AVROC (Naval Aviation Officer Candidate School) at the Pensacola Naval Air Station. After graduating with a degree in geology and geography, Mark finished his training at Pensacola and was commissioned an A-6 Bombardier Navigator.
His next assignment was to be attached to VA-145 on the Aircraft Carrier USS Ranger, which was stationed at Whidbey Island, Wash. Mark’s Navy career gave him lasting friendships and incredible experiences that he was deeply proud of.
By 1990, he decided to retire from the Navy and begin a new career working with his father at Hobbs Supply Company in Eau Claire. In 1992, Mark and his father decided to take on a new adventure and the Subway business began.
On Aug. 5, 2005, Mark married Traci Zwiefelhofer. Together, they raised Abigail and cherished their 14 years together. Abigail was the twinkle in Mark’s eye and he loved sharing his interests with his family.
Along with flying, Mark loved the outdoors. He made many trips hunting grouse, as well as fishing in the remote Canadian wilderness.
Mark was a generous, kind and thoughtful man always willing to give his time and talent to his family, friends and community. Faith was a big part of Mark’s life and that was exemplified by his service to St. Paul’s Catholic Church.
Surviving, in addition to his wife and daughter Abigail, are his mother of Eau Claire; sisters Cheryl of Eau Claire, Jan (Ken) Sharp and children Jenny, Sam and Chloe of Lakewood, Wash., Kris (Karen Kilsdonk) of Hartland, Wendy (Chuck) Kessler and children Grace and Sophia of Edina, Minn.; his in-laws Marion and James Zwiefelhofer of Bloomer; a sister-in-law Tammy (Steve) Niebling and children Michael and Carter of Gilbert, Ariz.; and a brother-in-law Tom (Michele Eberle) Zwiefelhofer of Chetek.
Mark was preceded in death by his father.
Mass of Christian burial will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, from Saint Paul’s Catholic Church, 1210 Main Street, Bloomer, with Father Victor Feltes celebrating. Burial will immediately follow at St. Paul’s North Catholic Cemetery, Bloomer.
Visitation will be held 4-7:30 p.m. Sunday from The Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona. A Christian vigil service will begin at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held noon-1 p.m. at the church Monday.
Memorials are preferred to St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer.
Thompson Funeral Home and Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Bloomer, is handling arrangements. To express online condolences, visit thompsonfuneralhome.com.
