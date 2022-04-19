Clifford “Bryce” Nesseth

Dear Lord,
Please welcome home your child, Bryce Nesseth. I expect that as you greet Bryce, his mother, Pearl, father, Clifford, brother, Dennis, and three dogs, all named Jake, will accompany you.
Instead of a flowing white robe, you may see Bryce approach in a complete set of Dickies work clothes and a ridiculously small wrench stuffed in a pocket that he pressed into service several times a day.
Bryce will be a bit uneasy. He never felt comfortable accepting an invitation. He may not understand why he is before you. Greetings from Pearl, Clifford and Dennis will be warm and smiling but not overly affectionate, and that will please Bryce. All four will launch into immediate easy conversation about plans for the day with no mention of past conflicts or difficulties. Bryce will be especially eager to talk with the dogs because dogs can talk in heaven and they were three of his favorite people.
Conversation may start with memories of his boyhood in Detroit or forming into a man on the farm in the UP of Michigan. Dennis and Bryce will swap fishing stories, and Dennis might tease Bryce about mounting down riggers on a sailboat and brag fishing was always better in Canada versus Bryce’s preference of Lake Superior. Clifford and Pearl will be eager to hear Bryce’s opinions of owning the Island of Happy Days, bought and rejuvenated with help from younger brothers Clinton and wife, Connie, and Raymond and his wife, Beverly, and sister, Lois.
Clifford may offer congratulations on the second start of the family business, N-Tech, and how they remained steadfast to their customers for decades. Dennis will tease you shouldn’t have to wait for heaven to fish every day. I expect Bryce to agree with both.
Pearl will praise him, modestly of course, for selfless support of his nieces and nephews. She will show him what their lives, in fact the whole family, would have looked like without his support. For if dogs can talk in heaven, this is also possible. Only when shown such a stark and clear contrast, will Bryce understand why he can feel confident walking into heaven. Well, not confident, but okay with it. At this point, I imagine Bryce will turn to Dennis and ask, “Everyday? Are they biting?”
Amen.
Clifford “Bryce” Nesseth
May 7, 1929 - April 14, 2022
The family offers thanks to Mayo Hospice, Dove Healthcare in Rice Lake, and especially to the special, beautiful people who work at Dove Healthcare in Barron for showing much love to Bryce and taking such good care of our brother, uncle, brother-in-law and friend.
A private family memorial is planned.
