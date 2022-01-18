Gerald J. Stokes, 78, Almena, Wis., passed away Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Woodstone Senior Living, Rice Lake.
Gerald was born Feb. 5, 1943, to Alvin and Hazel (Lake) Stokes at Lakeside Methodist Hospital, Rice Lake. He was baptized as a child at Hope Evangelical United Brethren Church and Church of the Brethren, and also attended a nearby rural one-room school, LaFollette School. He continued his education in the Barron School System.
He enlisted in the United States Air Force. However, his father had to sign papers, Gerald being only 17 years old.
Gerald married Diane Dahlberg on May 12, 1962, at Four Square Gospel Church, Barron. Three children were born to this union, Gerald A., Rebecca and Grant.
After the marriage dissolved, Gerald married Anita Disterhaft on Oct. 22, 1976, at the Little Brown Church, Nashua, Iowa. Two children were born to this union, Angela and Jess.
Gerald was a jack-of-all-trades. He drove milk truck for several years and truly enjoyed working on cars. He had a knack for fishing and always seemed to catch his limit of trout at his secret streams.
Gerald was a boisterous, fun-loving guy. His bigger-than-life personality left many memories across the generations.
Surviving are sons Gerald (Tammy), Grant and Jess (Misty); a daughter Angela; grandchildren Jason, Carisa, Travis, Thomas, Tiffany, Branden, Shi Ann, Jacob and Blake; several great-grandchildren; sisters Patricia (Ronald) Turgeson and Darlene (Michael) Plenty; as well as nieces, nephews and their families.
Gerald was preceded in death by his two wives, Diane and Anita; a daughter Rebecca Diane; a brother Larry; a sister Rebecca Ann; as well as several aunts and uncles.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, with visitation an hour prior to services, from First United Methodist Church, Barron. Rev. Mary Anne Conklin will officiate. Lunch will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated.
