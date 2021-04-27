Robert Jeffery “RJ” Gunderson, 20, Cumberland, Wis., died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at his home.
He was born Sept. 12, 2000, at Plano, Texas, to Vince and Mary Beth (Payer) Gunderson.
RJ was a true and proud redneck. He had a personality that drew people in; he had the heart to serve. RJ had an incredible work ethic and was always willing to go the extra mile, whether that be with hockey, work or helping others. He was a jack-of-all-trades. He always had a story and a smile to share.
RJ was always up for a new adventure: tractor pulls, horseback riding, race cars, tinkering with his truck, snowmobiling, hunting and so much more.
He was an avid sportsman. He loved his fishing boat that could hold three people without sinking.
His legacy can be seen in the lives and hearts of the countless people who have had the honor of crossing paths with him. He will be forever remembered as a loving son, brother, uncle and friend.
RJ has gone on a journey that we cannot now follow.
Surviving are his parents; siblings Sarah (fiancé Andrew Hayden), Lauren, Aaron, Nichole and Danielle Gunderson; godson and nephew Micah Gunderson; as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
RJ’s family would like to thank everyone who has shared with them the impact that RJ made on their lives.
A private family service was held at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Cumberland, with Father Tom Thompson officiating and burial at St. Anthony Cemetery.
A public visitation was held 5-7 p.m. Monday, April 26, from Skinner Funeral Home, Cumberland.
