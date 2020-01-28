Patricia A. Drost, 85, Rice Lake, Wis., died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center–St. Joseph Hospital, Marshfield.
She was born Dec. 12, 1934, at Rice Lake to Hubert and Rose (Saffert) Livingston.
On Aug. 17, 1954, she married Rolland “Rollie” Drost at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
Patricia was a homemaker on the family farm, which they started farming in 1955. She was also an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Dobie.
Surviving are daughters Christine (Bruce) Melin of Garden City, Kansas and Connie (Curt) Hanson, Catherine (Paul) Willger Jr., Sheila (Brad) Kisling, Jean (Dave) Malsom and Carolyn (Steve) Hafele, all of Rice Lake; sons Kim (Debbie), Clyde (Donna) and Randy (Aleesha), all of Rice Lake; 32 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; sisters Jeanette Lampien, Marcella McDonald, Margie Livingston and Lois King; brothers Hubert (Lorraine) Livingston and Charles Livingston; as well as nieces and nephews.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a sister Marion Brecka; and a brother Donald Livingston.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, from Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with Father Ed Anderson officiating and Father David Oberts concelebrating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Friday from Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
