Patricia L. Hancock, 76, Rice Lake, Wis., died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at her home.
Patricia was born April 1, 1945, to Bernard Sr. and Nellie (Olson) Kahl at Prairie Farm, where she was raised and attended school. She graduated from Prairie Farm High School in 1963. She then entered the United States Marine Corps.
After receiving a medical discharge from military service, she attended UW-River Falls, where she received her bachelor’s degree.
She married Roger Hancock in Minnesota on July 21, 1969. Patricia worked various jobs over the years and retired from Barron County as an economic support specialist.
She enjoyed music, singing, attending garage sales, watching and playing sports, fishing, agate hunting, reading, and taking care of her cats and the needful strays that showed up at her door.
Family was most important to her and she will be deeply missed.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are children Jennifer Ruthven (Ricky Ruthven) of Rice Lake, Zachary (Lynn) Hancock of Barron, Roger Ripplinger (Kris) of Eau Claire and Billy “Paula” Hancock (Brian Booth) of Rice Lake; grandchildren Brianna (Ryan) Thon, Connor and Saffron Ruthven, Enzo Kwiatkowski, Alyssa Bull, Chloe Hancock, David, Travis and Ryan Ripplinger, and Nathaniel and Austin Hancock Booth; great-grandchildren Jadyn Thon, Ashtin and J.J. Bronstad, Ravyn Ghelhaug, and Kyrian and Peyton Ripplinger; brothers Bernie (Nancy) Kahl of Rice Lake, Bradley (Sandy) Kahl of Prairie Farm, Michael Kahl of Prairie Farm and Jeffrey (Joan) Kahl of Chippewa Falls; sisters Barbara (Ronald) King of Turtle Lake, Linda (Donald) Thuftin of Almena and Debra (Bradley) Hemauer of Prairie Farm; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter Penny Warchol, and a grandson Nathaniel Bull.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, from First United Methodist Church, Rice Lake, with Pastor Susan Oeffler officiating. Interment followed at Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Visitation was held two hours prior to services at the church.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas and Cameron, handled arrangements.
