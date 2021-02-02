On Thursday night, Jan. 28, 2021, Junior “Ed” Isaacson, loving husband to Mary Elaine Isaacson, father of Kim Renee Osborne and grandfather of Angela Marie Osbourne, passed away at the age of 87, at Barron, Wis.
He was born Sept. 20, 1933, in Maple Grove Township, Barron County, and was one of 18 children. He was a gentle, kind and generous man, who served in the Army as a “standard bearer” of the flag during the Korean War. He was stationed in Germany.
Ed was known for writing poems, having a good sense of humor, laughing a lot and being very crafty. He could fix or invent something that would work for whatever it was that you needed. With a large heart, he would help you in any way that he could.
Surviving are a daughter Kim Osborne of Lehigh Acres, Fla.; a granddaughter Angela Osbourne of Maple Valley, Wash.; brothers LeRoy and Robert (Carol); a sister Shirley (David) Mork; and a sister-in-law Jean Isaacson.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Marjie; his wife Mary Elaine – 1 ½ months short of 50 years; brothers Earl, Lloyd, Chester, Walter, Herman, Lewis and Frank; and sisters Lenore, Doris, Vada, Elaine, Betty, Mildred and Lorretta.
Services will be held at a later date, with burial at Poskin Lutheran Cemetery.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
