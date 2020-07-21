John Janisin, 77, Rice Lake, Wis., passed away peacefully Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his home from small cell lung cancer.
John was born to Merlin and Gena (Lee) Janisin on Jan. 17, 1943. He worked on the family farm until he was drafted in 1964 and served 2 years in the U.S. Army with an honorable discharge.
He worked at Mallys Plumbing and worked towards his master plumbing degree to start his own business, Janisin Plumbing.
John graduated from the Rice Lake High School in 1961. He married Janet Fredrickson on June 1, 1965, and just celebrated their 55th anniversary. John and Janet built their first home on land from his grandpa’s farm, where they raised their family for 50 years.
John was a very proud dad, grandpa and great-grandpa. He enjoyed teaching his family how to hunt and fish in the great outdoors while telling them many of his hunting and fishing stories. He was always so excited to bring his son, sons-in-law and grandsons to Canada fishing the Nipigon, along with his great fishing buddies.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son John; daughters Debby Janisin, Kristi (Curtis) Rohde and Jodi (Randy) Rohde; grandchildren Erica (Justin) Dirks, Trevan Rohde, Karina (Logan) Wink, Tanner Rohde, Karissa (Carl) Halverson, Hunter Rohde and Chyanne Janisin; great-grandchildren Dayton, Anistyn, Afton, Johanna, Tate, Rhett, Owen and a bundle of joy arriving in October; brothers Ed (Mary Jo) and Jim (Debbie); and sisters Janet Malek and Mary (Jerry) Rust.
John was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother Bobby.
A private family graveside memorial service will take place.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be left at chippewavalleycremation.com.
