Effie Beckwith Hegna, 98, Barron, Wis., passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Meadowbrook in Chetek.
She was born at Hillsdale on Oct. 5, 1921. to Christ and Nettie (Hanson) Nelson. She attended country schools near Dallas and graduated from Barron High School. She was a lifetime resident of Barron County.
She married Charles Beckwith on Sept. 21, 1945.
She later married Durwood Hegna.
Effie was Barron County Clerk of Court from 1977 through 1986.
After retirement, they enjoyed their motor home and wintered in Arizona. Prior to being Clerk of Court, she also worked in the County Treasurer Office, Barron Saving and Loan and the medical office of Dr. Tempelton.
Surviving are children Kristine Beckwith, Carolyn Beckwith and Marilyn Cutting, all of Barron; a grandson Benjamin Clayton of Billings, Mont.; as well as nieces and nephews.
Effie was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, and her siblings.
Services will be held on a later date. Burial will be held at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
