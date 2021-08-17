Beverly Marlene Busick

Beverly M. Busick, 84, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire, Wis., surrounded by her dear family.
Most recently, Bev lived in Barron, where she resided at Monroe Manor Assisted Living for the last five years. Prior to moving to Barron, Bev lived in Dallas, where she owned the Three B's/Dallas Cafe for many years.
After selling the cafe, Bev worked at Maxine's Family Restaurant, Rice Lake, and McDonald's, both Rice Lake and Barron, for a number of years. Bev truly loved the restaurant business, working with the public and serving others.
Bev and her husband, Garold, were active members of Barron United Methodist Church, where Bev was involved in women's groups and had many friends.
Over the years, Bev also enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bev loved to bake, sew, crochet, bird watch, golf, walk and raise flowers in her gardens.
Surviving are a daughter Julie Wuorenma; a sister Maxine (Don) Smith; grandchildren Jeremy Wuorenma and Toni Wuorenma Sadtler; great-grandchildren Connor, Gavin, Garrett and Axeton; a great-great granddaughter Stella; as well as many in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Bev was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two children, four siblings, and her son-in-law Larry.
The family is planning a small, private memorial service for Bev at a future date.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
