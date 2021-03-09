Howard George Saunders

Howard G. Saunders, 83, Red Wing, Minn., passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Florida from complications of COVID-19.
Howard was born May 3, 1937, on the family farm near Pelican Rapids, Minn., to Henry and Olive (Waite) Saunders. The youngest of seven children, he was often referred to as “Baby” instead of Howard. He attended the country school, and in 1956, joined the United States Navy.
Howard married Darlene Johnson in 1960 and they raised two sons. Howard continued his Navy career, serving 23 years on various destroyer ships, including during the Vietnam War. He retired in 1979 with the rank of Chief Gunner's Mate.
Howard went on to have a 20-plus year career as a lock and dam operator for the Army Corp of Engineers.
On May 5, 1984, Howard was united in marriage to Kathleen Glaser, and welcomed her three children. On the dance floor, and in life, they were always perfectly in step with each other. They enjoyed traveling, camping, winters in Florida; but most of all, spending time with their blended families; especially the grand and great-grandchildren.
Howard was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, American Legion and the Red Wing Elks Club. While in Florida, he was part of the neighborhood poker group and shuffleboard team. Howard was an avid Minnesota Vikings and Twins fan.
Surviving are his wife of 36 years, Kathy; children LeWayne (Kim) Saunders of Pelican Rapids, Michael Saunders (Audra) of Prescott, Wis., Dan (Katie) Glaser of Owatonna, Minn., Laurie (Tony) Chouanard of Burnsville, Minn., and Lisa (William) Israel of Red Wing; grandchildren Melissa Hoikka, Alex (Erika) Saunders, Ashley (Levi) Kuesel, Kristina, Hayden and Landyn Saunders, Courtney (Jon) Solberg, Ryan (Emily) Glaser, Nicholas, Austin (Michelle) and Riley Chouanard, Ethan Israel, and Emily (Brian) Prelgo; great-grandchildren Amelia, Leah, Jathan, Landon, Brayden, Kolton, Lexi, Olivia, Miles, Owen, Kymberly and Brinley; sisters-in-law Iona Saunders of Florida and Anita Saunders of California; as well as many other family, friends and Molly the cat.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Maxwell, Clifford, Sanford, Verna, Bruce and Sheldon; and a grandson Mitchel Israel.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials are preferred to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, River Bluff Humane Society or donor’s choice.
