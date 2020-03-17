Donald L. “Don” Ludwig, 89, Milan, Mich., passed away Tuesday morning, March 17, 2020, at Linden Square, Saline, Mich.
He was born on June 13, 1930, in Turtle Lake Township, Wisconsin, to John H. and Dora (Lewis) Ludwig. On May 9, 1953, he married Frances K. Grethen of Almena. She preceded him in death on Aug. 3, 2018.
Don worked for Ford Motor Co. for 32 years, retiring from the Parts and Service Division, Dearborn, Mich., on Dec. 31, 1990. He also served in the United States Army from 1949-50 and continued his career in the Army Reserves, retiring with the rank of Major after 30 years of service.
During retirement, Don worked for Ochalek-Stark Funeral Home and served 18 years on the planning commission for the City of Milan.
Don and Fran were longtime members of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. They raised their family in the church and were both active in various capacities. They worked the Knights of Columbus chicken dinners together and Don also ushered at Masses.
For many years, they enjoyed celebrating New Year’s Eve by going polka dancing. They also attended the Frankenmuth Summer Music Fest and did some traveling, including visits with family in Wisconsin and fishing at Poskin Lake Resort.
Don was also a member of the Milan Research (Investment) Club, the Milan Seniors for Healthy Living, and was an avid gardener and stamp collector. He also enjoyed watching the Detroit Tigers and trips to casinos.
Surviving are children David (Mary Beth) of Milan, Richard (Kate) of Wilmington, N.C., Don (Dawna) of Saline, Bernadette (Randy) Eisemann of Saline, Bruce (Jennifer) of Kirkland, Wash., and Mark (Carla) of Dunbarton, N.H.; 18 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters Shelby Obershaw and Sandy Troxell, both of San Bernardino, Calif.; sisters-in-law Gertrude Barnes of St. Paul, Minn., Marilyn (Steve) Curtis of Great Falls, Mont., and Rita (Pat) Jarrard of Apple Valley, Minn.
In addition to his wife, Don was preceded in death by brothers Gordon and Glen Ludwig.
Due to the health and welfare of the public during this coronavirus pandemic, a private Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with burial following at Marble Park Cemetery. Please keep the family in your prayers during this difficult time.
Those desiring, may make contributions to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Building Fund or the Milan Seniors for Healthy Living. Contributions may be mailed to Ochalek-Stark Funeral Home, 218 E. Main Street, Milan, MI 48160.
Online condolences may be sent through ochalekstark.com.
