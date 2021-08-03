Bradley Keith Nelson

Bradley K. Nelson, 71, Hillsdale, Wis., passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at his home.
Brad was born April 9, 1950, to Elmer and Irene (Flug) Nelson at Barron. He graduated from Barron High School.
On May 15, 1982, he married Patricia Berg in Barron. He worked many years on the Jennie-O farms, and eventually worked in the office at Jennie-O as an IT technician.
Brad enjoyed listening to and singing with gospel music, cooking, and helping out with 4-H and goat shows.
His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy, and he loved watching and spending time with his grandchildren.
Our dad was a kind, loving soul and would not hesitate to help others any way he could.
Surviving are a son Carl (Alyssa) of Dallas; a daughter Kristin Nelson of Cameron; grandchildren Cayden, Caylee, Ethan, Alli and Lilly; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his faithful dog, Shadow.
Brad was preceded in death by his parents Elmer (Jeanette) Nelson and Irene Nelson; his beloved wife Patricia; a brother Dan; and a sister Virginia "Ginny" Nelson.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, from New Scandinavia Lutheran Church, near Dallas, with Pastor Pete Friberg officiating and interment at New Scandinavia Church Cemetery.
Visitation was held an hour prior to services at the church.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, handled arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
