Ronald "Ron" Howard Greschner

Ronald 'Ron' H. Greschner, 74, rural Turtle Lake, Wis., passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, June 20, 2021.
Ron was born on Oct. 4, 1946, at Rice Lake to Joseph and Bertha (Scheps) Greschner. Ron attended DeVry technical college in Chicago, Ill., for electronics after graduating from high school in 1965.
He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He was drafted and served as a Sergeant in the Army 1st Infantry Division in gunnery from August 1967 – March 1969.
Shortly after coming home, he moved to Marion, Iowa, to work at Collins Radio, where he met and married Jane Standley on Sept. 4, 1971.
Ron moved back to Turtle Lake in 1971 and started working for Melby Trucking as a driver spreading lime and hauling gravel. He started Greschner Trucking in May of 1972 after purchasing a truck from Melby Trucking.
He continued hauling lime, sand, gravel and rock for many people in Barron County and the surrounding counties until his retirement in 2005. He also worked for Almena Township in the winter months, and after retiring from Greschner Trucking, he worked for Almena Township fulltime until he retired in 2018. Even after retirement, he couldn’t stop driving truck. He continued to plow for Almena Township and also helped out at Scheps Dairy driving truck when needed, including this last fall.
He enjoyed spending a lot of time on the lake, regardless of the time of year. Ron loved to fish and went on annual fishing trips to Canada. He also spent many a night on the lake towing his kids and the neighborhood kids behind the boat to ski or tube. When Mark joined the Cheteck Hydo-Flights, Ron drove one of the many boats needed for the show.
Ron enjoyed hunting deer and pheasant hunting. He went out West on a couple of different trips to hunt with friends and family. Riding his motorcycle or his trike was one of his favorite pastimes later in life. He put on hundreds of miles with friends and family driving all over Wisconsin and Minnesota.
He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and his four-legged grandkids. He was also known to go out to eat every Friday night with Ruth until the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Ron knew everyone, and everyone seemed to know him. He was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Surviving are children Shelly (J) Wynia and Mark (Carissa); grandchildren Bret, Garret and Carter Greschner; a brother Greg (Robin); his ex-wife Jane Standley; a special friend Ruth Morton; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, from Skinner Funeral Home, Turtle Lake. Military honors and interment will be held at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery, rural Spooner, at 10 a.m. Friday.
