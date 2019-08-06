Kathryn Ilene "Kathy" Boedeker

Kathryn I. "Kathy" Boedeker, 71, Almena, Wis., died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Care and Rehab-Cumberland after a long and hard-fought battle with dementia.
Kathy was born July 27, 1948, at Ladysmith to Thomas and Ivy (Pearson) Grunseth. She grew up on the family farm near Ingram.
After she graduated from Flambeau High School, she moved to Cumberland and met the love of her life, Gary Boedeker. They were married at Glen Flora Lutheran Church on Feb. 3, 1968. Kathy remained a devoted wife for 35 years until the untimely passing of her husband on Jan. 12, 2003. They had two daughters together.
Although Kathy was considered a housewife, she was heavily involved in Gary's construction business and continued with it for several years after his passing.
She was also a village reporter, census taker and a creative artist. She is best known for her original concept of the Almena VFW Memorial. Kathy was a generous volunteer for VFW Auxiliary Post 8512.
Surviving are daughters Sheri Boedeker and Mindi Miller; grandchildren Courtney, Jake and Jamie; a great-granddaughter Keli; siblings Ron (Mary) Grunseth, Jill Grunseth, Thomas (Nancy) Grunseth, Ben (Vonnie) Grunseth, Arlie Grunseth, Scott (Debbie) Grunseth and Carrie (Mike) Opachan; a sister-in-law Sharon (Jim) Roland; aunts Gladys Lieffring, Joyce Flesch and JoAnn Pearson; an uncle Freddie (Jan) Pearson; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family and friends.
Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, from Veterans Memorial Park, Almena. She will be interned at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner, at 3 p.m. Aug. 12.
Skinner Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
