Robert I. Solberg, 98, formerly of Canton, Wis., died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Our House Memory Care, Rice Lake.
He was born Oct. 11, 1921, to Louis and Grace (Putnam) Solberg at Jump River. He enlisted with the U.S. Army in 1942 and served with the 104th Infantry in the European Theater of WWII.
On Nov. 27, 1943, he married June Strassman at Eau Claire. After his discharge from military service, the couple lived in Eau Claire until about 1950. They then moved to Canton, where they raised their family and Bob resided for 65 years.
He worked on his brother-in-law’s mink ranch before going to work for Presto in Eau Claire. Following the plant’s shutdown, he worked for Mastercraft, Rice Lake, where he was their maintenance man.
Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years. After retiring, he enjoyed woodcarving.
Surviving are daughters Patricia Olson of Motley, Minn., Peggy (John) Olson of Hayward and Kay (Steven) Witt of Victoria, Texas; grandchildren Jennifer (Ben) Runchey, Sara (Deon) Stark, Melissa Olson and Amy (Kevin) Columbus; great-grandchildren Meghan (Kevin), Hayden and Emma Stark, and Solomon and Samuel Runchey; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his wife on July 12, 1992; a son-in-law Gene Olson; a brother Russell Solberg; and a sister Ruby Ellison.
Services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, from St. John’s Lutheran Church, Cameron, with Rev. Tylan Dalrymple officiating.
Visitation was held an hour prior to services. Interment followed at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron, with military honors accorded by Pieper-Marsh American Legion Post 194 of Cameron.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas, handled arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.