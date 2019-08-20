Michelle Rae (Henk) Thompson

Michelle R. (Henk) Thompson, 50, Barron, Wis., passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.
She was born April 26, 1969, at Barron to Bernie and Charlie Henk. She graduated from Barron High School in 1987.
She married Randal Thompson on Sept. 10, 2003, at Rice Lake. Michelle worked at many jobs, most recently at Jennie-O Turkey Store.
She was always so friendly and loved talking to anyone. She was great at playing pool and dancing. Those who really knew her, loved her.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are daughters Lana Monroe of Shell Lake and Lacy Monroe of Cumberland; a grandson Jayce Monroe; her mother of Barron; a brother Michael (Sandy) Henk of Spooner; sisters Jolene (Ken) Kozak of Warner Robbins, Ga., Deborah Cox of Dallas, Ellen (Ron) Fogelberg of Barron and Annette (Dean) Coleman of Barron; as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father; a sister Bernadette; a brother Francis; a niece Sara; and nephews Andrew and Brandon.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Barron, with Father Bala Raju Policetty officiating and burial at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Thursday from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, and an hour prior to services at the church.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
