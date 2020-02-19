Julie Ann (Reichert) Jari

Julie A. (Reichert) Jari, 57, Barron, Wis., passed away at home with her husband by her side. God gave her peace Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with health issues.
She was born July 20, 1962, at Rice Lake. She is the daughter of Marlyn Reichert and Gladys Huset, both of Chetek. Julie graduated from Chetek High School in 1980. She continued her education at WITC–Rice Lake, where she graduated with an associate degree in administrative assistance in 1982.
On Aug. 22, 1992, she married Rick M. Jari at New Scandinavia Lutheran Church, rural Dallas, where she was a member. Julie worked as a secretary for 18 years at the Barron County Land Conservation Department.
She had a special LOVE for her horses and dogs. As a child, she read every horse and dog book she could get her hands on. Julie enjoyed curling for many years, spending time at their cabin, motorcycle riding with her husband and friends, trips to Mexico, and watching her favorite team, “The Packers."
Julie loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy. Julie kept a very positive attitude during all of her difficulties, smiled and said she was okay.
Julie will be greatly missed by her husband; her parents; a daughter JoHanna (Bryan) Hundley of Ridgeland; stepchildren Tara (Clayton) Macone of Shell Lake and Rick (Kylie) Jari of Papillion, Neb.; grandchildren Ava and Emmit Hundley, Ariel, Desmond and Sebastian Macone, and Colton, Brayden and Austin Jari; a sister Tamy (Bruce) Severude of Barron; a brother Ricky (Tracy) Reichert of Spooner; her father and mother-in-law Mathias and Carol Jari of Medford; brothers-in-law Randy (Heidi) Jari of Rothchild and Todd Jari of Denver, Colo.; a sister-in-law Deb (Dave) Kaja of Withee; along with countless friends, many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Julie was preceded in death by her stepfather Arthur L. Huset.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, from New Scandinavia Lutheran Church, with Pastor Peter Friberg officiating and burial at the church cemetery.
Visitation was held 4-7 p.m. Sunday, from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, and an hour prior to services at the church.
