Sandra Pearl Russell

Sandra P. Russell, 65, formerly of Barron, Wis., passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Golden Age Manor Amery, after a five[year battle with early onset Alzheimer’s disease.
She was born to Howard and Merlyn Hanson of Cameron on Nov. 17, 1955.
Sandra was always a glowing light with her friends and family. She spent her time faithfully attending church, being a caretaker to parents and relatives, as well as being a doting mother and wife.
Sandra enjoyed music, dancing, singing, traveling, reading and baking. She loved to share her baking. She honored her relationships with others and could always be seen connecting with those in her community.
Sandra was survived by her husband of over 30 years, Scott Russell of Shell Lake, and a daughter Leanne (Karl) Halling of Woodbury, Minn. In addition, she was survived by two sisters, four brothers, many nieces/nephews, cousins and numerous friends.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held 1-4 p.m. May 22nd at the Rice Lake Elk’s Lodge.
Sandra’s final resting place will be Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.