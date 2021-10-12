A dear wife and mother, Rose (Toews) Wiebe, was born to Cornelius and Anna (Ensz) Toews on Jan. 18, 1928, in rural McPherson County, Kansas. She peacefully passed away in the early morning of Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, age 93, at Sunset Home, Bonners Ferry, Idaho, with Menno by her side. She often told us she was ready to go. Mom fell asleep in Jesus hearing the words of the song, "How Beautiful Heaven Must Be.”
Rose grew up on the family farm near Inman, Kansas, the oldest of her siblings; one sister and two brothers. She had a happy childhood. At the young age of 10, Rose’s mother passed away. It was a very difficult time for her. She often spoke of the special time visiting with her mother about Heaven a few days before her mother passed away. Her dad found another life's companion in Susie Wiebe. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
Rose found forgiveness of sins and peace with God and was baptized into the Church of God in Christ Mennonite on May 31, 1942, by Minister Henry A. Ensz. She loved the church and embraced this faith to the end.
Rose found her life's companion in Menno Wiebe, and they joined hands in marriage on Sept. 16, 1951. They settled on the family farm near Hillsboro, Kansas, and began their life together. In 1961, they moved to Almena, Wis., where they purchased a dairy farm and together raised their family of two sons and seven daughters.
Rose was very hospitable, often inviting visitors to church. Long winter evenings would find a group of ladies gathered around a quilt with much merriment. She was of a quiet disposition and lived a life of service to others, enthusiastically working behind the scenes supporting Menno. She taught her family the value of hard work.
Their home was blessed with her singing and positive outlook on life. She carried on the legacy of her dad, handing out many gospel tracts. Many could testify that they could feel she loved them. They opened their home to four young men: nephews John Toews and Kenny Giesbrecht; Allen Held and Simon Survilla.
On Dec. 1, 2017, Rose and Menno moved to Autumn Leaves, Cumberland. Due to failing health, Rose spent the last two months at Cumberland Care and Rehab. Recently, she and Menno moved to Bonners Ferry and spent a beautiful week together at Sunset Home.
A very special thank you to all of her caregivers.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband; children Melvin and Vera Wiebe of Almena, Yvonne and Douglas Giesbrecht of Brooksville, Miss., Elvira and Harlan Buller of Murtaugh, Idaho, Chester and Patricia Wiebe of Buhl, Idaho, presently serving in Berkeley Springs, W.Va., Mary Wiebe of Buhl, Marjorie and David Johnson of Liberty, Ky., presently serving in Rochester, Minn., Anita and Robert Esau of Filer, Idaho, Lauretta and Darrell Friesen of Barron, and Faith and Lance Mastre of Bonners Ferry; 36 grandchildren; 72 great-grandchildren; a sister Marlene Nichols; a brother Franklin and Johanna Toews; a sister-in-law Donna Wiebe; a brother-in-law Curtis and Edna Wiebe; a special nephew John and Maxine Toews and family; as well as many relatives and friends.
Rose was preceded in death by an infant grandson; her parents; her parents-in-law; a brother Gladwin Toews; two sisters-in-law; and three brothers-in-law.
A visitation for family and friends will be held 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, from Gospel Mennonite Church, rural Almena. A Christian funeral service will be held at the church at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery.
