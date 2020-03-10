Mary E. Litwiller Giesel was born July 23, 1925, to Alf and Edith (Brown) Litwiller, near Ithaca, Mich. She quietly passed away in the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at their home near Barron, Wis., reaching the age of 94 years.
Mary was blessed to be one of 16 children, growing up on a farm in Gratiot County, Mich. Through the years she has stayed very close to her siblings; enjoying their visits, reminiscing and remembering the work, and the good times they shared. These brothers and sisters had a unique bond.
A one-room country school, Smith-Alan, was where she began her education. Being a person who enjoyed life and its challenges, her learning continued all through her years, through her love of reading and her keen enjoyment of doing the daily crossword puzzle in the newspaper.
Mary, at the age of 15, felt the Lord calling her to give her heart to Him. She was baptized on Feb. 16, 1941, by Min. Harry Wenger, becoming a member of the Church of God in Christ, Mennonite. Through the years, this commitment grew deeper into her heart and she experienced a sincere thankfulness for forgiveness, and faith in the redeeming blood of Jesus. This faith went with her to the brink of the river, which she knew she was going to be crossing. With a carefulness, she searched her life, and left a clear testimony of a quiet peace within her heart and soul.
On Nov. 2, 1949, she married Leland (Lee) Giesel from Greensburg, Kan., by Min. Glenn Litwiller. God blessed them with a little over 70 years together.
Their first year of married life was spent on a farm near Cimarron, Kan. They then moved to Michigan, where they lived for the next 15 years. In 1966, Lee, Mary and their little family moved to Barron, where they had purchased a dairy farm. They worked hard to provide a living for their growing family. Mom’s garden always included a variety of berries, which she loved to pick and put up, and share with others. She also spent many hours sewing for her children.
She was an avid lover of nature and the great outdoors. The flowers she planted around the house and yard, the variety of birds that visited the feeder near the window, the beauty of God’s creation was a satisfying joy to her.
She carried a true mother-concern for the salvation of her children and grandchildren, asking the question, “Who, when I am gone, will pray for my children?” She was assured that her prayers will not die with her, but are kept in “vials before the Lamb” of God.
Left to cherish precious memories of their loved one are her faithful husband; children Jeff and Deanna of El Campo, Texas, Dane and Sheri of Barron, Eric of Barron, Jenny Giesel of Two Rivers, Marlon and Connie of Guntersville, Ala., Ken and Ronda, and Marisa and Patrick Wedel of Barron, Kristin and Steve Mininger of Kidron, Ohio, Tony and Wendy of Barron, and Derek and Angie of New Auburn; 22 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; a brother Verle and Marion Litwiller; a sister Donna Wiebe; a sister-in-law Wanda Litwiller; brothers-in-law Bill Giesel and Robert Martens; a sister-in-law Arlene and Willis Koehn; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and parents-in-law; eight brothers, five sisters and their spouses; a brother-in-law; three sisters-in-law; and a daughter-in-law Marci.
Services were held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, from Barron Mennonite Church, with burial at the Barron Mennonite Cemetery.
Visitation was held 4-7 p.m. Friday and an hour prior to services Saturday, both at the church.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron handled arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
