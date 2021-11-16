William F. “Bill” Hall, 83, Dallas, Wis., passed away Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at MCHS Northland, Barron.
He was born March 8, 1938, at Barron to Owen and Hattie (Barton) Hall. He married Frances K. McCorkle on Oct. 26, 1956.
Bill was a 20-year U.S. Air Force veteran, and while he was stationed in numerous stateside and overseas locations, his favorites in the U.S. were Anchorage, Alaska, and Colorado Springs, Colo. After his military service, he returned to Colorado Springs, where he worked in civil service for many years.
Some of his interests were NASCAR, country music, archery, sharing stories of his military adventures, and spending time with his daughter and his nephew, Jimmy Swenson.
Surviving are children Marcia of Wisconsin, William (Linda) of Alaska and David of Anchorage; grandchildren Kerry (Dex) Hall-Dexter and Julie Hall; great-grandchildren William and James; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; sisters Betty Swenson, Marjorie Broten and D. Alice Berg; and a brother Herbert Hoover “Hub” Hall.
Private burial services will be held on a later date at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfunerealhomebloomer.com.
