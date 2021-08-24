Jason Lee Diesterhaft

Jason L. Diesterhaft, of Almena, Wis., was unexpectedly called to his heavenly home Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, as a result of anaphylactic shock induced by multiple bee stings. Our gentle, loving, honest, strong, independent Jason etched a permanent mark in the hearts of countless people in his 33 years of life.
He was born June 7, 1988, to Lee and Julie Diesterhaft. He attended school in the Barron Area School District and earned his diploma in 2007. Growing up, Jason was a hands-on builder, loved to draw and was an active little guy. He was a longtime member of the Poskin Jets 4-H Club and enjoyed playing softball.
Jason was a dedicated son, brother, uncle and friend who selflessly built his life around helping others. Practical jokes and family dinners are memories that will be forever cherished. He loved playing Xbox with his buddies from all over the country, four-wheeling, posting on Youtube and playing RC cars with his nephew.
He took extreme pride in fixing things, mowing lawns and lending a hand; all in the name of helping others. He quickly became known as the local handyman of Almena because of his knowledge and willingness to fix things. There was never a task too large or small he would not tackle for someone else.
For several years, Jason was co-organizer of the annual 4th of July fireworks display in Almena. Jason’s fierce independence, strength and loyalty to his family, friends and neighbors will not be soon forgotten.
He was an avid garden tractor enthusiast and a lifelong fan of anything loud, fast and powerful. Garden tractor pulling was his one true sport. He loved to be out in the garage, polishing up his puller, dialing it in and trying to push himself at each pull. He joined the Dairyland Garden Tractor Pullers Club, where he pulled his garden tractor he named "Toxic" in the Hot Stock classes, as well as "Just a Little Toxic" in the Outlaw classes.
Prepping for pulls, heading out on road trips, making friends, and competing to try and beat his good friend, Rollie, brought Jason hours of happiness. Jason was fond of the phrase he coined around his house, “Send it!” The joy DGTP brought to Jason’s life is beyond measure.
Surviving are his parents of Almena; a sister Nikki Holten; a nephew Kendyoll; a grandmother Colleen Diesterhaft of Almena; and aunts and uncles Lori (Rick) Obermueller of Glenwood City, Steven (Ruth) Butzler of Cumberland, Lauri Diesterhaft of Eau Claire, Mark (Michelle) Diesterhaft of Kentucky and Mary (Dave) Berg of Osceola.
Jason was preceded in death by his grandparents Ken Diesterhaft, and Lloyd and Nancy Butzler.
The hearts of those who love Jason so dearly are heavy. We celebrate his life and find comfort that he is in Heaven watching over us; ready to help when he sees us again.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, from Living Water Lutheran Church, Cameron, with Pastor Ned Lenhart officiating. Burial will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural Almena, with Michael Hoff, Nick Dowd, Aaron Feidt, Rollie Keeley, David Berg and David Jones serving as pallbearers.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday from Skinner Funeral Home, Cumberland, and an hour prior to services at the church.
