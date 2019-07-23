Daniel Patrick McGrath

Daniel P. McGrath, 63, San Diego, Calif., passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at his brother's cottage in Cameron, Wis.
He was born Oct. 24, 1955, at Rice Lake to Kenneth and Kathryn McGrath of Barron. Dan graduated from Marshfield High School in 1973 and went on to achieve a BA in music from Arizona State University.
He then pursued a career in acting, modeling and music. He performed in a number of musicals, including Grease; Jesus Christ Superstar; Godspell; Promises, Promises; Oklahoma and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, along with many others.
After an injury ended his acting career, he became involved in real estate in San Diego.
His adventures led him to New York, Denver, San Francisco, Paris and finally to San Diego, where he lived approximately 25 years. He returned to Wisconsin in May to finish the last chapter of his life with his family.
Surviving are brothers Kenneth (Susan) McGrath of Wisconsin Rapids, Curt Schiefelbein of Sparta and David (Kyle) McGrath of Cameron; sisters Maureen Vruwink of Barron and Michelle McGrath of Eugene, Ore.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Daniel was preceded in death by his father, his mother, and his stepfather John Schiefelbein.
The family will celebrate his life at a later date.
Memorials can by sent to Hospice in Rice Lake, who shared the last months of Dan's life caring for him.
