Karry Jeanette (Viltz) Davis

Karry J. (Viltz) Davis, 61, Shell Lake, Wis., passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire.
She was born Nov. 20, 1958, at Shell Lake to Peter and Mavis (Cadle) Viltz. Karry attended school in Shell Lake.
She is most known for her 27-year employment at the Shell Lake Express Mart, where she was the manager. She became the face that greeted everyone for their morning coffee.
Karry married Jon Henry Davis on July 16, 1977. They celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary in the hospital.
Karry fought a long hard battle with pancreatic cancer. In the end, it was not the cancer that took her from us. She passed away from kidney failure, due to septic shock, with her husband by her side.
She will always be remembered by those who knew her for her infectious laugh and strong personality. It was her personality and strength that got her through.
As a child, Karry loved her baby kitties and her horse. Her love for animals stemmed from a young age. She begged her dad to get her a horse, and he finally gave in. Even at a young age, Karry had a way of getting what she wanted.
Her Grandma Cadle lived in a trailer house next door. Karry would sit on her step with her kitten in hand until grandma got up so they could have breakfast together.
Karry loved her grandkids, family and friends. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, crafts, gardening flowers, vegetables, scrapbooking and stained glass. She was also an avid collector of agates. If she didn't know how to do something, she would figure it out.
Karry had many friends and was always willing to help if she could. She loved people and always had a smile and a hello. Our family will greatly miss her, along with so many of her friends.
Surviving, in addition to her loving husband, are a son Tom of Shell Lake; a daughter Sara J. Davis of Shell Lake; a granddaughter Jessicca E. (Zack) Tubbs of Ellsworth; a grandson Trapper H. Conley; and a sister Kathy (Bill) Drinkerd of Siren.
A private family memorial service was held at Shell Lake Cemetery. Cards may be sent to Jon Davis at PO Box 425, Shell Lake, WI 54871.
